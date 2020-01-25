Man explains what it was liked to be quarantined for suspected Coronavirus

25 January 2020, 16:03

After having travelled via China, this man was quarantined after calling NHS direct and presenting with a high temperature.

Craig Dillon, a digital strategist, was put into quarantine after returning from Australia via China.

He told Matt Frei that because he flew via China Southern Airways, doctors were concerned.

He said, after having a temperature, he got "worst and worse" so he called NHS direct.

They said he had to go straight to hospital.

Man explains what it was liked to be quarantined for suspected Coronavirus
Man explains what it was liked to be quarantined for suspected Coronavirus. Picture: PA

He said: "Well, then I kind of explained to them the symptoms and they said had I been to China and I said 'yes' and they dragged me back outside of the hospital and stuck a mask on me and took me into this isolation suite."

He said he was literally lifted out of the hospital.

He added: "They really did move fast to get me sort of isolated from everyone."

In the end, he didn't have Coronavirus.

He had pneumonia.

You can listen to the full interview at the top of this article.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien loved hearing Rosalind's story

James O'Brien's caller's story of her father's experience of Auschwitz is so, so special

1 day ago

Iain Dale was left in tears by Terry's heartbreaking call

This heartbreaking call to Iain Dale ends in the most beautiful way

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry

Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz's alarming monologue on the Met Police's facial recognition cameras

Maajid Nawaz's alarming monologue on the Met Police's facial recognition cameras
Mr Mnuchin (L) is "quite optimistic" about striking a US-UK trade deal

Brexit: US will 'dedicate a lot of resources' to securing UK trade deal

Harry Dunn: Boris Johnson phoned Trump to 'secure justice' for crash victim
Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him

Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him