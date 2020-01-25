Man explains what it was liked to be quarantined for suspected Coronavirus

After having travelled via China, this man was quarantined after calling NHS direct and presenting with a high temperature.

Craig Dillon, a digital strategist, was put into quarantine after returning from Australia via China.

He told Matt Frei that because he flew via China Southern Airways, doctors were concerned.

He said, after having a temperature, he got "worst and worse" so he called NHS direct.

They said he had to go straight to hospital.

Man explains what it was liked to be quarantined for suspected Coronavirus. Picture: PA

He said: "Well, then I kind of explained to them the symptoms and they said had I been to China and I said 'yes' and they dragged me back outside of the hospital and stuck a mask on me and took me into this isolation suite."

He said he was literally lifted out of the hospital.

He added: "They really did move fast to get me sort of isolated from everyone."

In the end, he didn't have Coronavirus.

He had pneumonia.

You can listen to the full interview at the top of this article.