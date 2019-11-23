Matt Frei shuts down pro-Brexit caller who complains about "feral" immigrants

23 November 2019, 17:37

Matt Frei asked the caller whether he was a racist.

The caller, talking about immigrants, said: "They come here, they go and have kids in our hospitals, they're given the British passport, they go back and they claim benefits."

Matt asked: "You don't like foreigners?"

He then asked: "Are you basically just a racist? Is that the problem?"

The caller said: "I'm not a racist at all. I'm like the next man. I was brought up in an era and that where there was a lot of Pakistanis, a lot of afro-Caribbeans and that. I don't have a problem. It's not about being racist. But what you're letting in the country now is a lot of feral and that's the difference."

Matt was astonished by the use of the word 'feral'.

Matt Frei shuts down pro-Brexit caller who complains about "feral" immigrants. Picture: LBC

Matt said: "I don't know if you've been to your local hospital recently but I bet you that half the people working there come from different parts of the European Union.

There's 120,000 vacancies in the NHS that we cannot fill with domestic nurses or domestic doctors. We need them from outside."

The caller then claimed that the majority of immigrants in his local A&E were "illegals".

Matt told him that was just an assumption.

