'More countries to be red listed' predicts travel consultant ahead of Covid update

3 June 2021, 12:04

By Fiona Jones

Travel consultant Paul Charles gives his prediction on the UK Government's Covid travel update ahead of the announcement which is expected early this afternoon.

Ministers are due to update the traffic light destination system later today, which could see countries moving between the green, amber and red lists.

There is growing concern that Portugal could be removed from the green list due to rising cases, meaning thousands will have their holidays to the country thrown into doubt.

"We seem to have gone backwards which is rather worrying as we were promised that the vaccine would be the elixir to getting back to some form of normality," travel expert Mr Charles said, "it's ironic that it looks as though this summer is already being squeezed by some Governments who are putting in place tougher measures, including the UK Government.

"They're taking a very cautious approach and I expect them to do the same this afternoon. The green list is going to be very thin: we may see Malta on it, we may see Grenada and the Caribbean, Antigua, Turks and Caicos, possibly Finland."

"There aren't going to be many more - if anything they might be expanding the red list as well because of further cases and infections in Asia. It's not looking pretty."

He continued that due to the vaccine rollout across Europe, and that the data is showing fewer hospitalisations and less serious bouts of the illness, "by the end of June we'll be in a very different place."

Mr Charles confirmed Matt Frei's summary that the "usual suspects" such as Spain, Italy, mainland Greece and Malta will be on the green list by the time people want to go abroad.

"France could be into July, but I'm confident by the end of June there will be the most popular destinations [available]," he said.

He warned that the airline and tourism industries "need a strong summer" to stay afloat for next year, calling for the PM to show leadership on this issue."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden will meet the Queen on June 13

US President Joe Biden to meet the Queen on UK trip for G7

Crowds filled the street to enjoy the sun on the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: 'Near miss' on official heatwave, says Met Office
Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent (file photo)

Home Office decision to house migrants in Napier Barracks 'unlawful', High Court rules
A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

Man, 35, charged with murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

A woman received a colposcopy intended for someone else after the waiting room mix up

Waiting room mix-up sees wrong woman given invasive procedure
More local authorities are introducing smoking bans outside hospitality venues

More councils in England ban smoking outside pubs, cafes and restaurants
The survey found that 60 per cent of nurses had been harassed by either patients or colleagues.

Six in 10 nurses sexually harassed at work, study shows

Boris Johnson will chair a meeting with the leaders of the devolved nations

Boris Johnson to chair four-nation coronavirus recovery summit
Ed Miliband: I've now got to embrace Brexit

Ed Miliband: 'The argument is over, I've got to embrace Brexit'
Ex-Border Force hits out at French authorities, as UK sees record high migrant crossings

Ex-Border Force hits out at French authorities, as UK sees record high migrant crossings

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile