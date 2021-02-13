Government must impose sanctions on Myanmar military amid coup

13 February 2021, 12:59

By Seán Hickey

As the USA declares sanctions against Burmese military leaders, this Labour MP believes the UK should follow suit.

Rushanara Ali is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for democracy in Burma and joined Matt Frei as protests against the military coup and house arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi accelerate.

Matt, who has worked alongside the Burmese leader Ms Suu Kyi in the past, quizzed the MP on how the UK should react to the military clampdown in Myanmar.

"Our government so far has been very meek," Ms Ali claimed. She believed that government must follow the lead of the USA in Myanmar.

"We need to see our government joining the US and other partners in applying pressure with targeted sanctions against the Burmese military interests."

She warned that a failure to act on the crimes of the Burmese military "just emboldens them" and will see further violence on the streets of Myanmar.

Read More: Woman carries on teaching exercise class as Myanmar coup unfolds

Ms Ali added that "the Myanmar military held onto power even during the transition to democracy" such is the confidence of the organisation in the state, insisting that sanctions will "hit them where it hurts."

"Should we be working with the Chinese to reverse the course of events?" Matt wondered.

The Labour MP insisted that "too often our government has used the Chinese and the Russians as a reason not to act and that is not acceptable," suggesting that this time should be different.

"If they don't support the international effort we need to work with our American allies to apply the pressure that is needed because otherwise we'll be left doing very little when the military has committed a genocide and now, a coup."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Surge testing in three new UK areas after cases of South Africa variant detected
Warmer weather is set to replace the freezing temperatures seen in the UK for the past week

Record-breaking 'extreme freeze' set to end as warmer weather creeps in
A pair have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a one-year-old boy

Couple arrested in murder probe after death of baby they were set to adopt
Police in London broke up an illegal gathering of up to 40 people in Wandsworth (file photo)

Police in London break up illegal gathering of up to 40 people
Ministers are urging all over-70s yet to be vaccinated to come forward and get a jab

Government urges remaining over-70s to come forward and get Covid vaccine
Clinical trials will begin to test the Covid-19 vaccine's efficacy among children

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to be tested in UK children

Matt Hancock has said he hopes the UK can live with Covid like it does flu by the end of 2021

'We could live with Covid like we do flu by end of year', Hancock says
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly had his home burgled by two masked men

Masked men steal safe from home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, report says
UK quarantine hotels gearing up for failure, warns epidemiologist

UK quarantine hotels gearing up for failure, warns expert

Everyone over the age of 16 in Middlesbrough is being urged to get tested for Covid-19

Middlesborough residents urged to get tested after South African variant is found

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

16 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile