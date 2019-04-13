Nigel Evans Admits He Imagines Theresa May Will Ask For Further Brexit Delays In October

Conservative MP Nigel Evans says he can imagine the Prime Minister asking for a further extension to Article 50, saying that that Theresa May went to Brussels this week "cap in hand but with her hands tied behind her back".

Tory backbencher said that it was "absolutely preposterous" for Brexit to be 'kicked down the road towards Halloween' and admits he can imagine Theresa May asking for further extensions by the end of October.

Speaking to Matt Frei, Nigel Evans said: "I can see on the 30th October Theresa May going cap in hand yet again saying 'can we stay until March'?"

But when Matt put to him that when EU leaders were deciding on allowing a further extension to Article 50 they had more control over the affairs of the UK, he said: "She went to Brussels basically cap in hand but her hands tied behind her back at the same time, and Brussels saw all of this."

Theresa May accepted an extension to Article 50 to October 31st at an emergency EU Leaders Summit in Brussels. Picture: Getty

His comments come after Theresa May accepted an extension to Article 50 to October 31st at an emergency EU Leaders Summit in Brussels.

While the deadline is six and a half months away, the deal agreed between the EU27 and the government was that the UK could leave earlier if MPs pass a withdrawal agreement.

"The can has been kicked down the road towards Halloween," Mr Evans said.

"People will start to say who's at fault here.

"They've already picked on the government, the lack of leadership has been palpable not just simply by Theresa May but by the Cabinet as well because they themselves should have taken control."

