'Remote learning only credible option' until Easter, teachers' union boss claims

By Seán Hickey

This teachers' union head tells LBC that remote learning should be implemented nationwide to protect the UK.

"Government has got to put the safety of staff and pupils first in terms of its thinking," claimed Dr Patrick Roach, Leader of NASUWT The Teachers' Union.

He told Matt Frei that his organisation are of the view that "the only credible option right now is to move to remote learning to ensure the safety of staff and pupils."

Dr Roach insisted it should be "a nationwide move" as the Government cannot assume the new, more contagious strain of Covid-19 is still only in the South-East.

"We need to see a determined move to get ahead of virus transmission."

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Read More: Government must stop 'last minute changes' on reopening schools

Dr Roach added that this is not a political decision, "it's about doing the right thing" and "it's important that Government recognises the seriousness of the situation."

Matt pushed the union boss on whether his calls would seek for staff and pupils to be "back to school in Easter and not earlier." Dr Roach said that if the science suggests such measures would be of benefit, then they must be considered.

"Frankly the government hasn't been honest," he said and felt as though there must be clarity and care taken by those in charge to ensure the safety of the public.

"What we need to be seeing is a credible plan" Dr Roach concluded, warning "let's not make a bad situation worse."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify