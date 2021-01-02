'Remote learning only credible option' until Easter, teachers' union boss claims

2 January 2021, 11:39 | Updated: 2 January 2021, 12:14

By Seán Hickey

This teachers' union head tells LBC that remote learning should be implemented nationwide to protect the UK.

"Government has got to put the safety of staff and pupils first in terms of its thinking," claimed Dr Patrick Roach, Leader of NASUWT The Teachers' Union.

He told Matt Frei that his organisation are of the view that "the only credible option right now is to move to remote learning to ensure the safety of staff and pupils."

Dr Roach insisted it should be "a nationwide move" as the Government cannot assume the new, more contagious strain of Covid-19 is still only in the South-East.

"We need to see a determined move to get ahead of virus transmission."

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Read More: Government must stop 'last minute changes' on reopening schools

Dr Roach added that this is not a political decision, "it's about doing the right thing" and "it's important that Government recognises the seriousness of the situation."

Matt pushed the union boss on whether his calls would seek for staff and pupils to be "back to school in Easter and not earlier." Dr Roach said that if the science suggests such measures would be of benefit, then they must be considered.

"Frankly the government hasn't been honest," he said and felt as though there must be clarity and care taken by those in charge to ensure the safety of the public.

"What we need to be seeing is a credible plan" Dr Roach concluded, warning "let's not make a bad situation worse."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

A picture posted on Instagram showed the four players with their families.

Tottenham and West Ham footballers condemned for breaking Covid rules
Essex Police say “hundreds of people” attended the New Year’s Eve rave at All Saints East Horndon.

Church raises £9000 after it was ‘trashed’ in illegal New Year’s Eve rave
A cottage surrounded by snow in Teesdale

Weather warning issued as 'harsh frosts' and cold winds set to grip UK
File photo: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street

Labour warns of Covid 'cliff edge' as financial support deadlines near
Primary schools in London will all remain closed for two more weeks, it has been confirmed

Government urged to keep all schools closed after U-turn in London
Hospitals are risking becoming overwhelmed by the sheer number of new coronavirus cases

UK records over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
There are warnings a shortage could slow down the number of people being vaccinated as the world works to manufacture the vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccine shortage 'reality' can't be 'wished away', Chris Whitty warns
The former Brexit secretary said there should be more resources applied to the vaccine roll-out to make the process faster

David Davis: Chris Whitty's vaccine delay 'is unwise - and not the first unwise judgement'
Government must stop 'last minute changes' on reopening schools, insists NEU chief

Government must stop 'last minute changes' on reopening schools, insists NEU chief
Labour ward 'stretching at the seams' to allow Covid capacity

Hospital services sacrificed to allow for Covid capacity, caller reveals

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile