Exclusive

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

19 February 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 19 February 2022, 11:38

By Seán Hickey

The former President of Ukraine tells LBC he is 'absolutely confident' that the world is on the brink of a global conflict thanks to Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Petro Poroshenko spoke to Matt Frei in Kyiv as the crisis on the Ukrainian border intensifies.

"We should understand that we stay in front of the door of a Third World War" he told Matt, while fears of a "false flag" invasion grow following reports of explosions in the rebel held city of Donetsk.

He clarified that he was "absolutely confident" that a global conflict is on the horizon as a result of the border tensions.

Read more: Boris Johnson urges 'unity' as multiple explosions heard in eastern Ukraine

Mr Poroshenko warned Vladimir Putin that it won't be an easy task to invade and capture Ukraine.

"If Putin invades, [Ukraine has] a very strong army, I promise.

Read more: David Lammy's unyielding message to Putin as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Read more: US 'convinced' Putin will invade Ukraine but PM says world can 'avoid bloodshed'

"Every single town, every single village, every single street and every single house would be hell for Russian soldiers. Putin should understand that the price he would pay for that would be enormous."

He went on to tell Matt that if Putin continues his aggression on Ukraine, "forever he will stay in history [as] a criminal of war."

Read more: 'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

"What do you think he wants out of this?" Matt wondered, but Mr Poroshenko assured him this should not be a question the West is considering.

"Don't trust Putin" he insisted, adding that the Russian President never keeps his word and should therefore not have his wishes recognised by the West.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some people have cancelled their subscription to the New York Times after an advert readers said tried to 'cancel' JK Rowling

Furious New York Times readers blast ad 'cancelling' JK Rowling amid transphobia row
The incident happened on the M4 near Swansea

Man dies after being hit by car on major motorway

Explosions have been heard following a blast that destroyed a gas pipeline, prompting a mass civilian evacuation

Russian invasion would 'shock the world' and 'destroy democracy' in Ukraine, warns PM
Steven Ling stabbed Joanna Tulip 60 times in 1997

Killer Steven Ling who 'should never be released' recommended for open prison
Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity and blocks daughter from being CEO

Watchdog stopped Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter being given top role at charity
Boris Johnson has handed over his questionnaire into partygate to police

Boris Johnson hands over partygate questionnaire to Metropolitan Police
The PM will tell world leaders there is "still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed"

US 'convinced' Putin will invade Ukraine but PM says world can 'avoid bloodshed'
No10 staff will see redacted partygate report before answering police questionnaire

No10 staff will see Sue Gray report before answering police partygate questionnaire
David Lammy's unyielding message to Putin as Ukraine crisis intensifies

David Lammy's unyielding message to Putin as Ukraine crisis intensifies
Duke of York

Taxpayers face £7million bill if Prince Andrew is forced out of his Windsor home

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile