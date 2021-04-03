Exclusive

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism

3 April 2021, 13:58 | Updated: 3 April 2021, 14:13

By Seán Hickey

Stephen Lawrence's brother believes the UK cannot begin to address racism in society until Government accepts the scale of the problem.

Matt Frei was joined by Stuart Lawrence, author of "Silence is not enough" and brother of murdered Stephen Lawrence to dissect the findings of the UK's race report.

Matt reminded Mr Lawrence that just days after the report found that the UK was not institutionally racist, a Met officer was found to be a member of a neo-Nazi group.

"If people like that can get into the police force which is supposed to protect all of us, then there must be something wrong," Matt argued, seeking Mr Lawrence's thoughts.

The author told Matt that it was "never conceded that the Met was institutionally racist" following the findings of the McPherson report in the aftermath of his brother's death.

Read More: David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report

Read More: Racism is 'diminishing', co-author of UK race report tells LBC

Despite that, he pointed out that "Cressida Dick then said the Met was 'no longer' institutionally racist" some time ago, which contradicted her predecessor.

On top of that, "we've gone even further now and said there definitely was never a problem," he said. Mr Lawrence believed that the discourse was too contradictory to be truthful.

Mr Lawrence then brought the debate closer to home, citing his brother's experience of the Met in his final moments.

"If there was no institutional racism, why was that first aid kit never taken out of the back of the police car?"

Read More: 'Our experiences are not a myth': John Amaechi's rousing reaction to UK's race report

He stressed the importance of acknowledging issues of racism in British institutions: "If someone doesn't admit that there is a problem, then there is nothing you can do about it."

Matt quizzed Mr Lawrence, asking if the Met is "still burying its head in the sand" on issues of institutional racism.

He admitted that "there is a few bad apples" but wouldn't go as far to state that the organisation had ignored the issues.

Mr Lawrence worried however that "the problem is so deep rooted" that people cannot accept the view of those refuting the findings of the race report, so the UK can never truly tackle institutional racism.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £122m EuroMillions prize
The best and worst motorway service stations in the UK have been revealed

Best and worst motorway service stations in UK revealed

A police officer stood at the front of the sanctuary to explain why the service was being ended

Police break up Good Friday church service in London for breaching Covid rules
Revellers left behind rubbish following the illegal party outside the Welsh Parliament

Illegal party in Cardiff leaves Welsh Parliament 'littered with rubbish'
The Queen and Prince Charles were pictured smiling while walking in Windsor ahead of Easter

Queen and Charles enjoy Windsor walk prior to prince's Easter message
Seven people in the UK have died from rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-developed vaccine

Seven die of blood clots in UK after AstraZeneca jab but no evidence of link
Care home residents will be allowed two visitors, plus babies and young children, from mid-April

Two visitors for care home residents in England by 12 April

A UK ticket-holder has scooped Friday's jackpot prize of £122 million

Fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner scoops £122 million Euromillions jackpot
British civil liberties being sacrificed by vaccine passports, Tory MP fears

Mandatory vaccine passports threat to British freedom, Tory MP fears
The Dutch government has said it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under 60

Dutch government halts AstraZeneca vaccine in under-60s

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile