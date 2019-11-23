Royal expert explains just how significant a crisis the Prince Andrew scandal is

Jennie Bond, previously the BBC's Royal Correspondent, recalled similar events that have been equally as damaging to the Royal Family.

Matt Frei asked Jennie Bond how much of a crisis is this for the Monarchy.

Bond said: "It's extremely serious. People have talked about the abdication in '36. I don't think it's quite on that level.

"I lived through the 1992 'annus horribilis' and that was a cumulative, horrible story for the Queen.

"It was one thing after another, including Fergie having a toe sucked while she was topless in the south of France, that the separation of Charles and Diana, the separation of Fergie and Andrew.

The 1997 year when we had the near mutiny, it would seem, when the Queen did not return during the week of Diana's funeral."

Matt asked if it was more serious than those examples.

Royal expert explains just how significant a crisis the Prince Andrew scandal is. Picture: PA

Bond replied: "I think those are the three comparisons and this is almost on a par. I think yeah, it's extremely damaging and I don't think the palace has yet done enough in the damage limitation exercise. They have to do more."

Matt asked what the Queen should do.

She replied: "They have to shut him down.

"I mean again, I was gobsmacked to find that he was still apparently planning a trip to Bahrain today for a big junket.

"He doesn't seem to be very self-aware. He's never suffered from great self-awareness.

"So they need to make him take an absolute back step I think for the foreseeable future, but certainly the next year.

"I think the only thing the Queen can do is to continue her very good work that we all appreciate.

"Even within hours of sacking her son, she was out on official duty with David Attenborough.

She needs to continue to do that. That's all she really can do."