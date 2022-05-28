I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

28 May 2022, 13:11 | Updated: 28 May 2022, 13:24

By Tim Dodd

This was the moment Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik told Matt Frei that if Vladimir Putin was sitting in front of her she would shoot and kill him.

In February, Ms Rudik tweeted that she was learning to use a Kalashnikov and preparing "to bear arms" for Ukraine.

Her comments come as Moscow-backed separatists have pounded eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for sophisticated Western weapons to stop the onslaught.

The advance of Russian forces has raised fears that cities in the region will undergo the same horrors inflicted on the people of the port city Mariupol in the weeks before it fell.

Matt Frei asked the leader of the Golos Zmin party, Ms Rudik: "Is there a solution to this war that still sees Vladimir Putin in power, or do you feel vulnerable, do you feel at war as long as that man is President of Russia?"

Read more: 'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Ms Rudik replied: "I wouldn't even be talking about Putin as a person, I would be talking about collective Putin.

"But, I think while the regime is on, and there is no viable idea in the world of how to push him back, I don't think the war would be able to end."

Matt asked Ms Rudik what she would say to Putin if he was sitting in his seat.

"Nothing, you have to shoot when you see him", she said.

"Kill him?", Matt asked.

"Of course," she replied.

"That's what you're supposed to do."

Matt clarified: "Just to be clear, if you had the gun we've all seen you with, if that was in your lap right now and he was sitting where I'm sitting?"

"My move would be to shoot... I trained for two months, I think I would be good", she said.

Read more: Heroic girl, 10, 'shot dead calling 911' as Texas gunman kills 21 in school massacre

Latest News

See more Latest News

Onlookers described the inferno as like a 'fireball'

'Major incident' declared on popular beach as fire and black smoke engulf £6m superyacht
Fans have converged in Place de la Nation, Paris, for the Champions League final, with one group having to resort to travelling there by speedboat

Liverpool fans hire speedboat to get to France after their flight was cancelled
Lilly Becker has opened up about the jailing of her former partner Boris Becker

'Telling our son was the worst bit': Boris Becker's ex opens up about his prison sentence
Nadine Dorries shared the clip with her 1,900 TikTok followers

Nadine Dorries raps in viral TikTok clip with 'mic drop' to explain Online Safety Bill
EasyJet has cancelled hundreds of flights due to travel disruption

EasyJet to cancel 200 flights as half term travel chaos continues
Donald Trump called for the end to gun-free zones in schools

Trump calls for end to gun-free school zones after 'savage and barbaric' Texas shooting
Suella Braverman has said schools do not need to let trans students use their preferred toilets or their preferred pronouns

Teachers shouldn't accomodate trans students' wishes and must take 'firmer line', says AG
Fears have been raised that the chancellors 'big expensive' £15bn cost-of-living package will have minimal impact

Fears Sunak's £15bn will have 'minimal impact' as rich urged to donate £400 Govt handout
Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate
Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile