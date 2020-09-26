Rishi Sunak's jobs scheme 'doesn't make economic sense' for businesses, argues hospitality chief

By Seán Hickey

The head of the Best Western chain in the UK claimed the Chancellor's new economic strategy has made it impossible to retain staff.

Rob Paterson is the CEO of Best Western GB and was speaking to Matt Frei amid fears that Chancellor Rishi Sunak's economic package will contribute to greater unemployment during and after the coronavirus crisis.

He noted that "people are confident and people are willing to go back to hotels and restaurants," but with new restrictions this is no longer a realistic option.

As a result of this, Mr Paterson noted the Government has "seriously inhibited our incomes" in the hospitality industry which has meant that people will have to lose their jobs.

"Restrictions that have been imposed recently have severely dampened our revenues and the support package that was announced by the Chancellor...means that we're paying a higher hourly rate for our employees in a time when our revenues are severely compounded."

"It doesn't make economic sense for us," he admitted.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced further economic support for businesses this week. Picture: PA

The CEO told Matt that "if anything it pushed us closer to that edge" of announcing job losses, it was the strategy laid out by Mr Sunak.

Mr Paterson felt that "a targeted package that was more akin to the German package" would have been more welcomed by the industry.

Referencing the Chancellor's 'viable jobs' stipulation in his economic package, the Best Western chief insisted "these are viable jobs we're trying to protect here."

