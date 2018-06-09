Former EU Commissioner Lord Patten: UK On Long And Deep Slope Downhill

A former EU Commissioner has said Brexit is "unlikely to ever be a cliff edge" but "it's more likely we're on a long and unfortunate deep slope downhill over the next few years" instead.

Lord Patten told Matt Frei that it is "very unlikely" that Brexit would be put on hold.

The former Conservative party chairman and EU commissioner said that he believes "the likelihood is that we fetch up with something nearer to Norway", where the UK remains in the customers union and are aligned on many EU regulations.

"There's unlikely to ever be a cliff edge unless the Brexiteers have their way," he said.

"I think far more likely is that we're on a long and unfortunately deep slope and downhill over the next few years.

"I think it will be for my kids' generation to actually sort this out."

More to follow.