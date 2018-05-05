UKIP General Secretary Went To Bed Before Local Election Results

5 May 2018, 12:50

Paul Oakley told Matt Frei he was still in bed whilst the local election results were coming through, admitting it was "pretty clear" his party would perform badly.

Paul Oakley compared UKIP's election result to the Black Death, adding "it's not all over at all" for his party.

The Secretary General told Matt Frei he thought "it was pretty clear we were going to do badly"

"I hadn't bothered to actually wait up to see what the results were."

More to follow.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

4 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on Lord Newby over Brexit

"It's Already Been Decided": Nick Ferrari Tears Into Lord Trying To Thwart Brexit

4 days ago

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad

Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile