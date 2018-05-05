UKIP General Secretary Went To Bed Before Local Election Results

Paul Oakley told Matt Frei he was still in bed whilst the local election results were coming through, admitting it was "pretty clear" his party would perform badly.

Paul Oakley compared UKIP's election result to the Black Death, adding "it's not all over at all" for his party.

The Secretary General told Matt Frei he thought "it was pretty clear we were going to do badly"

"I hadn't bothered to actually wait up to see what the results were."

More to follow.