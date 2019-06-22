Mark Field Can Not Be "Let Off" For Protester Incident: Women's Equality Party Leader

22 June 2019, 16:04

The leader of the Women's Equality Party says Tory MP Mark Field should face the prospect of losing his seat after footage emerged of him physically removing a protester from a black tie dinner.

Mandu Reid told Matt Frei there should be a zero-tolerance response to incidents of this kind, and Mark Field should not be "let off" for fear it will have "far-reaching consequences".

"I'm astonished and appalled," she added.

But when Matt put to the party leader that Mr Field had been suspended as a Minister and the protester was not pressing charges, Ms Reid said suspension was "not enough".

"Suspension is an appropriate first step, but it's not enough - it's a sticking plaster until the public outrage dies down," she said.

"I personally feel that this man should not be entitled to represent constituents, he should not be entitled to vote on legislation that affects women's lives.

"He should face recall by his constituents, he should face the prospect of losing his seat, anything else is literally a scenario where we are apologising for violence against women."

The Conservative MP was suspended as a Minister while investigations take place after he physically removed a protester from an event at Mansion House in which the Chancellor Philip Hammond was speaking.

Mr Field referred himself to the Cabinet Office after footage emerged of him pushing a Greenpeace protester against a pillar before grabbing her neck and pushing her out of the room.

The MP intervened when Philip Hammond's speech was disrupted by dozens of demonstrators.

In a statement after the incident, Mr Field said he "deeply regrets this episode" and "unreservedly apologises" to the woman.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jeremy Hunt listening to Naomi's call

Furious GP Tells Jeremy Hunt: No One In The NHS Will EVER Vote For You

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Brexit Poll Of Conservative Members

4 days ago

Esther McVey couldn't say which airport she was talking about

Esther McVey's Gaffe Over Foreign Aid Airport Claim

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Passengers face major delays at Manchester Airport after IT failure
The new podcast from Baroness Benjamin

New Windrush Podcast: From The Heart With Floella Benjamin

Boris Johnson Dominic Grieve

Dominic Grieve: Boris Johnson Might Be "Surprisingly Successful"
Baroness Floella Benjamin in the LBC studio

Baroness Floella Benjamin: Waterloo Station "Significant" For Windrush Monument