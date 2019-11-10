90-year-old caller who lived in Nazi-occupied France says we've learnt "nothing"

Kerien, who was born in France, told Matt Stadlen about living in occupied France during WWII.

He explained what it was actually like to live in France occupied by the Nazis.

He spoke about how "scary" it was to see rows of German tanks on the street.

Kerien told Matt about the Nazis taking over his school and seizing his family house.

Matt asked: "What lesson you feel the world has learned from those two wars?"

Kerien replied: "Nothing,"

He continued: "When I see what's happening today, everybody has an answer. You see them talking in the Parliament, they all know the answer, they all know what to do, they all know where to go.

"It's the same thing. It's the same thing as 1938. Everybody talks, talks, talks and nothing happens.

In France today, it's nothing better."