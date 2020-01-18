Black caller perfectly explains what "white privilege" actually means

The caller responded to actor Laurence Fox being called out for "white privilege" on Question Time.

The caller, Mercedes, said: "What it is, it's akin to a man trying to tell a woman that periods don't hurt.

"How could he possibly know? He has no concept of it."

She added: "I don't think it's right to label everyone as white privileged. I think, in that particular respect, this man [Lawrence Fox], this Caucasian man, was attempting to dismiss the lived experience and perception of somebody of colour that has experienced racism and saying 'this is the most loveliest country'."

Black caller perfectly explains what "white privilege" actually means. Picture: PA

"It's not. it's not the worst but this idea that because I have no concept of it, that means it doesn't exist, I'm going to shut down any conversations about it because it makes me feel uncomfortable. That's what it boils down to."