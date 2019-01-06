Bob Neill Insists Majority Of Conservatives Back Theresa May's Brexit Deal

Tory MP Bob Neill says the majority of his party support the Prime Minsiter's Brexit deal ahead of a crucial vote in Parliament.

Speaking to Matt Stadlen, the Tory MP said that the Prime Minister's Brexit deal is the right option because the "British people are pragmatic".

"I don't agree with everything in the deal, I wanted to remain," he said.

"But the fact is we're need a compromise to take this forward in a way that works for the bulk of the country and I think that's a genuine attempt by the Prime Minister to do that."

Bob Neill, Matt Stadlen, and Theresa May. Picture: LBC / PA / Getty

The Conservative MP also drew example from his constituency, where he says a business owner told him that in the event of a no deal Brexit, about a third of his 60 staff 'would have to go'.

But Matt questioned whether his party colleague Iain Duncan Smith was lying when he said there would not be any jobs lost in a hard Brexit.

The former Conservative leader told LBC that he 'did not believe a single job would be lost' and that these fears were "complete nonsense".

Mr Neill replied: "Sometimes people have allowed their view on this to be coloured by a sort of zealotry about the virtues of leaving the EU as if it's some terrible conspiracy against us where as in fact it's actually something that has benefitted us."