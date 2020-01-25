Caller explains why she could never be friends with a Tory or a Brexiter

The "powerful" call saw Emma explain why she could never be friends with someone who voted Tory or for Brexit.

Emma told Matt Stadlen: "Your last caller is the reason I would never be friends with either a Brexiteer or a Tory."

She explained: "I deal with refugee lads all the time, they do not have anything and they certainly don't get up on the council list.

"Let's just go back to that for a minute.

"Councils have to fill in, I have do it with them, the forms to say that we treat all nationalities with the same humanity and the same dignity. Nobody gets further up this list because they're a refugee."

Emma later said: "I can't be friends with a Tory when I've watched people in my hostel die because I've had to evict them because they've been sanctioned through no fault of their own, forced to go to live on the street, die.

"I'm supposed to be friends with them, share a glass of wine with them?

"Mate, this division, it's like war out there. It's like war."

She continued: "How can you be friendly with people who are actively pushing stuff like Universal Credit and unfair sanctions onto people and also actively sort of setting like, you know, what I see as urban communities up to fail."

Matt Stadlen called it a "very powerful call".