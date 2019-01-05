This Caller Got VERY Angry Defending Minister's Call To Deport Foreign Offenders

A caller got very angry as he defended the suggestion that foreign offenders should be deported instead of being jailed in Britain in a bid to ease prison overcrowding.

The prisons Minister said that the government should be doing more to force foreign criminals out, the Times newspaper reports.

Rory Stewart is quoted saying: "One option, which of course is available to the police and could potentially be expanded, is to say that if a foreign national commits an offence in Britain they are simply deported”.

But one caller who agreed told Matt Stadlen that "scumbag lowlife criminals" who come to the UK and commit crimes should be deported.

Adam said: "The first thing I would do if I was in charge of this country, I would handcuff them, I would handcuff the family, and I would get them on the first plane out of this country as quickly as possible."

But his temper quickly escalated as he continued to defend the Minister.

Matt Stadlen in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I don't care if you rot in any prison, because that's where you belong in the first place.

"Not in this beautiful country of the United Kingdom.

"We have a sense of fair play.

"You play by the rules, and you get treated with respect.

"If you take the mick, get handcuffed, get your whole family handcuffed and get the hell out of my country."

But when Matt said it doesn't sound compassionate to children, he shouted: "I'm not interested about being compassionate!"

Listen to Adam's very passionate rant in full in the video above.