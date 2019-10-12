This Caller Voted Leave Because He Doesn't Like Wearing A Hard Hat

A caller told Matt Stadlen that he voted Leave because the EU make him wear a hard hat more often than he feels is necessary.

Mark, from Lewisham, said that he is a Brexiter because the UK had lost control. Matt pressed him further on this.

Mark said: "Because we're not in charge of our own destiny."

Matt said: "Which bit of our destiny are you concerned about?"

Mark responded: "That Brussels tells this government what to do."

Mark explained that, as a builder, you have to wear a hard hat when there is machinery overhead but, due to EU regulations, you have to wear it more frequently than that.

This Caller Voted Leave Because He Doesn't Like Wearing A Hard Hat On Building Sites. Picture: LBC

He said: "So when I'm working inside, under EU regulations in this country, when I'm working inside with a ceiling above my head, I have to wear a hard hat."

Matt asked if that was a disaster.

Mark said: "You try wearing a plastic hat all day long in the summer."

He added: "You've got to wear a t shirt, a nylon vest and a hard hat and a pair of boots."

Mark went on to say: "It's one rule for England and one rule for Europe."

He argued that, in Cyprus, they don't follow these EU regulations.

Mark said: "This is the problem with this country, we abide with all these stupid rules set up by Brussels but they make us follow these rules but not have the other European countries."

He said that, when on his holidays in Cyprus, people there seemed to ignore the EU regulations. He said:"It's the whole structure of the Euro."

Matt pointed out that we're not in the Euro.

He then said: "You voted to leave the EU because you don't like wearing hard hats on building sites?"

Mark responded: "Yeah, exactly. We are scapegoats for everyone. We're just a load of mugs in this country. We're just treated like rubbish."