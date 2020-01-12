Exclusive

Ex-Trump advisor slaps down Defence Secretary Ben Wallace over US comments

12 January 2020, 08:49

President Trump's former security advisor had strong words for Defence Secretary Ben Wallace after he said he loses sleep over the USA's actions around the world.

Mr Wallace said he worries that the increasing isolationist policies of Donald Trump mean that the UK may not be able to rely on the US for wars in the future.

Writing in the Sunday Times, he said: "I worry if the United States withdraws from its leadership around the world.

"That would be bad for the world and bad for us. We plan for the worst and hope for the best."

Dr Seb Gorka didn't hold back when talking to Matt Stadlen. Picture: PA / LBC

But speaking to Matt Stadlen, Dr Sebastian Gorka dismissed his claims, saying: "It's stunning. I don't know who this Wallace chap is, but he sounds like some kind of liberal snowflake.

"I know Bojo's not losing sleep.

"The idea that we kill the most dangerous terrorist in the world and he's losing sleep, but he wouldn't be losing sleep if he was still running around? It's just stunning.

"Who is this person? How does he get to be Defence Secretary."

Watch the exchange at the top of the page.

