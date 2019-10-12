Extinction Rebellion Protesters Are "Middle Class Prats", Caller Tells Matt Stadlen

12 October 2019, 08:45

The caller was concerned by the impact of overpopulation on the planet but brushed off Extinction Rebellion protestors as being "middle class prats".

Matt Stadlen asked the caller: "Why are you not more full-heartedly behind these Extinction Rebellion people?"

He replied: "Well, I don't know. I might be wrong, Matt, but they come across as these middle class prats that you sometimes come across.

If they're my age, the chances are they've probably had all the good things, the holidays in Spain."

Extinction Rebellion Protesters Are "Middle Class Prats", Caller Tells Matt Stadlen
Extinction Rebellion Protesters Are "Middle Class Prats", Caller Tells Matt Stadlen. Picture: PA

Matt questioned him on this. He said: "A minute ago you said they were young and that they'd want to drive when they were older."

The caller responded: "The young ones, it's alright them banging the drums and all this kind of stuff, eventually they will grow old and they'll want houses, they'll want children, they'll want motorcars. You know, they've not thought it through. I think basically, Matt, there's 7bn people in the world."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jim's call left James O'Brien with his head in his hands

James O'Brien Corrects Brexiter's Claims One By One Until He Hangs Up

1 day ago

Mark Francois and Sam Gyimah had a huge row on Cross Question

Mark Francois Has Furious Row With Former Tory Sam Gyimah Over His Defection To Lib Dems

2 days ago

James O'Brien had a remarkable call with this listener from Portugal

Caller From Portugal Tells James O'Brien He Wants Brexit To Stop Freedom Of Movement

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Alastair Campbell Tells LBC That John McDonnell Would Readmit Him To Labour

Alastair Campbell Tells LBC That John McDonnell Wants To Readmit Him To Labour
Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure

Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure
Andy Burnham: 'Manchester Arndale Stabbings Appear To Be Mental Health Related'

Andy Burnham: 'Manchester Arndale Stabbings Appear To Be Mental Health Related'

James Middleton opens up about mental health struggles