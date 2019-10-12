Extinction Rebellion Protesters Are "Middle Class Prats", Caller Tells Matt Stadlen

The caller was concerned by the impact of overpopulation on the planet but brushed off Extinction Rebellion protestors as being "middle class prats".

Matt Stadlen asked the caller: "Why are you not more full-heartedly behind these Extinction Rebellion people?"

He replied: "Well, I don't know. I might be wrong, Matt, but they come across as these middle class prats that you sometimes come across.

If they're my age, the chances are they've probably had all the good things, the holidays in Spain."

Matt questioned him on this. He said: "A minute ago you said they were young and that they'd want to drive when they were older."

The caller responded: "The young ones, it's alright them banging the drums and all this kind of stuff, eventually they will grow old and they'll want houses, they'll want children, they'll want motorcars. You know, they've not thought it through. I think basically, Matt, there's 7bn people in the world."