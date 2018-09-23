Matt Stadlen Angered By Jeremy Corbyn's Policy On Wind Turbines

Matt Stadlen hits out at the Labour Party for saying it would reverse a virtual ban on onshore wind turbines.

Announced as part of its environmental policy, the proposal would reverse a virtual ban of erecting wind turbines inland imposed by David Cameron.

But the proposal angered Matt Stadlen, who accused Labour of wanting to 'tear the British landscape to pieces' by the turbines.

"If you have ever been in the countryside and seen one of these looming monsters dominate the local environment, dominate the landscape," he said.

Onshore wind turbines. Picture: PA

"You can see it for mile around, and if they're put on the top of a hill then you really can see them for great distances.

"If we stand by, while our landscape so precious to so many of us is destroyed by these monstrosities, then I think we have a very heavy price to pay in purgatory."