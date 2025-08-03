Ben Kentish 10am - 12pm
Azhar believes that migrants in low-paid jobs shouldn’t be granted citizenship
3 August 2025, 08:59
Azhar believes that migrants in low-paid jobs shouldn’t be granted citizenship
'UK visas should only be given to wealthy migrants'
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Caller Azhar, a migrant himself, tells Matthew Wright that permanent residency should be reserved for those who make a strong economic contribution to the UK.
To which Matthew replies, 'don't we already have enough rich people in this country?'.