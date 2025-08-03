Azhar believes that migrants in low-paid jobs shouldn’t be granted citizenship

3 August 2025, 08:59

Azhar believes that migrants in low-paid jobs shouldn’t be granted citizenship

'UK visas should only be given to wealthy migrants'

Caller Azhar, a migrant himself, tells Matthew Wright that permanent residency should be reserved for those who make a strong economic contribution to the UK.

To which Matthew replies, 'don't we already have enough rich people in this country?'.

