Azhar believes that migrants in low-paid jobs shouldn’t be granted citizenship

By LBC

'UK visas should only be given to wealthy migrants'

Caller Azhar, a migrant himself, tells Matthew Wright that permanent residency should be reserved for those who make a strong economic contribution to the UK.

To which Matthew replies, 'don't we already have enough rich people in this country?'.