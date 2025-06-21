Israel-Iran: Does Britain risk being ‘sucked into’ war?

By LBC

"This regime has British blood on its hands."

Matthew Wright us joined by LBC callers and Robert Clark, a Yorktown Institute fellow, Telegraph Columnist and former soldier deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Iran's foreign minister said it will not resume talks over its nuclear programme while the conflict with Israel continues, after Israel's foreign minister warned Israelis should be "ready for a prolonged campaign."

Matthew Wright asks: Should the UK be further involving itself? Have we already sleepwalked into WW3?

0:00 - Matthew Wright reminds Robert Clark that Netanyahu has been claiming Iran is close to having a nuclear weapon for 30 years.

07:24 - Caller John links the conversation back to Russia-Ukraine.

10:05 - Matthew probes caller Siva, who says he ‘doesn’t perceive any imminent threat’.

13:18 - Caller Arnie believes Britain should not ‘have boots on the ground’ or be ‘sending fighter jets to Europe’.