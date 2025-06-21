Israel-Iran: Does Britain risk being ‘sucked into’ war?

21 June 2025, 09:20

Israel-Iran: Does Britain risk being ‘sucked into’ war?

LBC

By LBC

"This regime has British blood on its hands."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Wright us joined by LBC callers and Robert Clark, a Yorktown Institute fellow, Telegraph Columnist and former soldier deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Iran's foreign minister said it will not resume talks over its nuclear programme while the conflict with Israel continues, after Israel's foreign minister warned Israelis should be "ready for a prolonged campaign."

Matthew Wright asks: Should the UK be further involving itself? Have we already sleepwalked into WW3?

0:00 - Matthew Wright reminds Robert Clark that Netanyahu has been claiming Iran is close to having a nuclear weapon for 30 years.

07:24 - Caller John links the conversation back to Russia-Ukraine.

10:05 - Matthew probes caller Siva, who says he ‘doesn’t perceive any imminent threat’.

13:18 - Caller Arnie believes Britain should not ‘have boots on the ground’ or be ‘sending fighter jets to Europe’.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands of people watched the sunrise over Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice.

Thousands flock to Stonehenge in scorching heat to watch summer solstice sunrise

Belinda Taylor died while skydiving.

Family of mother-of-four who died while skydiving demand 'justice' as partner to complete jump in her memory
Someone using a set of weighing scales.

Weight loss pill helps patients lose 'significant amounts' in promising trial

Babyshambles in Concert at Shepherds Bush Empire in London - February 20, 2006

Babyshambles guitarist dies aged 46 as band pays tribute

A study compiled data from over 70,000 breast cancer survivors.

Breast cancer survivors have lower risk of fatal disease, experts say

Women's football continues to grow in popularity in the UK as viewing figures hit record highs last year

FA approves expansion of Women's Super League to 14 teams

JLS singer Aston Merrygold was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

JLS star Aston Merrygold shocks fans with picture in stretcher in back of ambulance

Sara Burack, reality star and luxury real estate agent, was known for her appearance on Netflix's Million Dollar House

Netflix star Sara Burack killed in Hamptons hit-and-run as police launch manhunt for driver
King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne take a photo with the Queen's winning horse Estimate at Ascot in 2013

Late Queen 'rarely carried cash' - unless she was at the races, ex-aide reveals

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Caller Simon

Caller Simon thinks Donald Trump is out of his depth on Iran

1 day ago

Should Iran 'surrender'? James O'Brien callers discuss

Should Iran 'surrender'? James O'Brien callers discuss

2 days ago

Caller Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'

Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile