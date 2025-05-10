LBC caller believes Keir Starmer is the 'most hated man in Britain'

10 May 2025, 09:36

Matthew Wright debates LBC caller who believes Keir Starmer is the 'most hated man in Britain'

LBC

By LBC

Matthew Wright debates LBC caller Mick who believes Keir Starmer is the 'most hated man in Britain'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Mick in Harlow labelled Keir Starmer the 'most hated man' in Britain, blaming the PM's policies for his decline in popularity.

LBC's Matthew Wright challenged Mick's take, asking, 'Four Tory Prime Ministers in a row failed to do a trade deal with the US, Keir Starmer brings home two trade deals in a week and you don't rate that at all?'.

Caller Mick argued that Starmer's India trade deal is a 'sham' and credited Boris Johnson for 'getting Brexit done', stating that Keir Starmer 'wouldn't have done his deal with America' with the former Tory leader's Brexit deal.

Matthew pointed out that 'we wouldn't have needed a deal with America if it wasn't for Brexit' because the UK 'already had a fantastic deal with the EU'.

This comes after Donald Trump and Keir Starmer announced a 'full and comprehensive' trade deal between the UK and US.

