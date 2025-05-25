LBC caller mocks 'whimsical' claims that the UK is becoming a 'nation of strangers'

25 May 2025, 14:50

LBC

By LBC

Caller Sarah mocks Keir Starmer's 'whimsical' claims that the UK is becoming a 'nation of strangers'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This comes after Sir Keir Starmer said Britain risks “becoming an island of strangers” if net migration doesn’t fall, in an address to the nation on Monday.

Caller Sarah, in Tunbridge, told LBC's Matthew Wright that the PM's 'whimsical wording' was 'pathetic'.

Discussing the idea of 'integration' with Matthew, Sarah noted that 'the more elitist you are, the more you live in your own little castle', whilst the 'lower down the social order you are', the better integrated you are with other people.

LBC callers react to Nigel Farage's 'opportunistic' stance on child poverty

