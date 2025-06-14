'Netanyahu has proven that he's got no restraint and no boundaries', says caller Sue

14 June 2025, 08:07

By Grace Parsons

Caller Sue in Thurrock tells LBC's Matthew Wright that Netanyahu has 'proven that he's got no restraint and no boundaries', following Israel's attack on Iran.

Israel launched an attack on Iran, with explosions heard across Tehran, early on Friday. Buildings belonging to the armed forces were hit in the Mahalati complex north of Tehran, the Fars news agency reported.

