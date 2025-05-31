The UK's housing crisis is partly due to illegal migration, argues veteran Roo

31 May 2025, 13:10

The UK's housing crisis is partly due to illegal migration, argues veteran Roo

Matthew Wright debates with veteran Roo, who asserts that the UK's housing crisis is partly due to illegal migration.

Veteran Roo called in to Weekend Breakfast with Matthew Wright to argue that the UK has been 'giving up housing to illegal immigrants'.

Matthew pushed back on this claim, stating that Roo's statement was 'not strictly true', noting that many migrants have been put up in 'asylum centres and private hotels because we haven't built any housing'.

"Do you think there's a relationship between bombing Iraq, and Iraqi people seeking sanctuary in the UK?", Matthew put to the veteran.

'The conversation has been poisoned by the far-right', argued Matthew, as he corrected caller Roo saying, 'they're not illegal immigrants until they're deemed illegal'.

