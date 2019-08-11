'Police Asked A 13-Year-Old Black Boy For Proof Of Purchase For His Bike' - Youth Worker Says

The self-funded organiser of a community support group tells LBC his concerns with extended stop and search, describing how police stopped a 13-year-old boy he mentors and asked for the receipt for his bike.

Emmanual told Michael Crick he wouldn't eliminate stop and search, but warns an extension would lead to further racial profiling.

"There are people in the community that care about young people," he said.

"They're willing to give up everything for them and increasing stop and search is just going to be an opportunity for people ethnic minorities to be racially profiled."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel have announced tougher policing to combat knife crime. Picture: Getty

But Emmanual then went on to describe a "troubling" incident, in which a 13-year-old boy was stopped and asked to provide a receipt for the bike he was riding.

"He told me he was stopped by the police and they asked for the receipt for his bike," he said.

"This is a young black boy, 13-years-old and he had to call his mum for her to come to the police station to show proof of purchase of a bike.

"This boy goes to my youth centre, I check on him weekly.

"And for me to hear that?

"It hurts."

Watch above.