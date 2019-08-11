Caller Tells Michael Crick: Politicians Have Ripped This Country Apart

An LBC listener told Michael Crick he felt politicians were "ripping up the country" - but did not want the Queen to be dragged in to fix it.

Jack said politicians were "ripping the country apart" in their bid to cling onto power, telling Michael Crick only the Queen "cares for simple people like me".

"All we have is one vote, and look what they've done to the country," he said.

"They've damaged the country, ripped it apart, clinging to power in any way. What the hell is this?

"I'm a Queen's subject. She doesn't know who I am, but she cares for simple people like me."

But asked by Michael whether the Queen should be called to intervene, the caller said she should not.

Michael Crick in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Jack said: "I listened to Lord Heseltine this morning on LBC and he was right when he said we must not involve the Queen because we will end up having a republic, and I don't want that.

"These people, the politicians like Boris should wisen up and think not only is the simple person objecting to this even the Monarch is unhappy.

"Honest people can not get in, because you've got Etonians and those who can mumble in Latin running the country."

"Where does that put people like me?"

