Caller Tells Michael Crick: Politicians Have Ripped This Country Apart

11 August 2019, 15:58 | Updated: 11 August 2019, 16:06

An LBC listener told Michael Crick he felt politicians were "ripping up the country" - but did not want the Queen to be dragged in to fix it.

Jack said politicians were "ripping the country apart" in their bid to cling onto power, telling Michael Crick only the Queen "cares for simple people like me".

"All we have is one vote, and look what they've done to the country," he said.

"They've damaged the country, ripped it apart, clinging to power in any way. What the hell is this?

"I'm a Queen's subject. She doesn't know who I am, but she cares for simple people like me."

But asked by Michael whether the Queen should be called to intervene, the caller said she should not.

Michael Crick in the LBC studio
Michael Crick in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Jack said: "I listened to Lord Heseltine this morning on LBC and he was right when he said we must not involve the Queen because we will end up having a republic, and I don't want that.

"These people, the politicians like Boris should wisen up and think not only is the simple person objecting to this even the Monarch is unhappy.

"Honest people can not get in, because you've got Etonians and those who can mumble in Latin running the country."

"Where does that put people like me?"

- Lord Heseltine Says It Is Wrong For Fellow Remainers To Involve Queen In Stopping No-Deal Brexit

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien tries to summon up some bulldog spirit

James O'Brien's Caller Says No-Deal Brexit Will Be Fine Because Of "Bulldog Spirit"

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari rowed with this caller over the effects of a no-deal Brexit

Nick Ferrari's Withering Response To Caller Scaremongering Over No-Deal Brexit

2 days ago

Lorries queue up on the M20 towards the Port of Dover

No-Deal Brexit: Experts Explain How Leaving EU Without A Deal Will Affect British Business

3 days ago

Brexit

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Pleads With Scotland Not To Break Away From United Kingdom

Hong Kong protests: Police in no mood for compromise now

Michael Crick in the LBC studio

'Police Asked A 13-Year-Old Black Boy For Proof Of Purchase For His Bike' - Youth Worker Says
Michael Crick

Troubles In Northern Ireland Will Return With No-Deal Brexit, Warns Former Northern Ireland Secretary