15-year-old caller Nora says Bonnie Blue is 'exploiting her generation'

6 August 2025, 15:38

15-year-old caller Nora says Bonnie Blue is 'exploiting her generation'

LBC

By LBC

15-year-old caller Nora says the former Only Fans creator has 'misogynistic messaging' and her lack of safeguarding is 'dangerous'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

15-year-old caller Nora tells Natasha Devon that the adult performer has 'misogynistic messaging' and her lack of safeguarding is 'dangerous'.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28million.

'I’m so, so excited': Everton sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on five-year deal

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

Birmingham Airport, West Midlands, UK

Birmingham Airport runway closed after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert - as one injured
More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

Scandal-ridden MasterChef returns to screens with sacked presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode
Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins receives the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin

Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Policeman Lee explains why new youth clubs will 100% help kids

Policeman Lee explains why new youth clubs will '100%' help kids

7 hours ago

OnlyFans creator James on the 'ethical issue' with Bonnie Blue's latest stunt

OnlyFans creator James on the 'ethical issue' with Bonnie Blue's latest stunt

1 day ago

Caller Malcolm: 'I spoke to 15 asylum seekers...'

Caller Malcolm: 'I spoke to 15 asylum seekers...'

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile