'Black history belongs to us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

12 February 2022, 22:04 | Updated: 12 February 2022, 22:09

'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps
'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Tim Dodd

On the 32nd anniversary of her grandfather’s release from prison in 1990, Tukwini Mandela tells LBC's Natasha Devon black history "doesn't just belong to black people alone".

It comes as Ms Mandela expressed concern about the lack of Black representation across the UK’s school curriculums and public spaces.

She told Natasha Devon: "I grew up with a grandfather who attached great importance to legacy and lineage. I learned about my family's history from my grandfather.

"Storytelling was a very important part of who my grandfather was and who I am.

"So I think it's just really important to tell the history of the world in its entirety, and that history of the world includes black people who made a positive contribution."

Read more: Call 999 during early signs of heart attack, NHS urges in new campaign

Natasha asked: "What do you think it's particularly important for children to learn about?

"It's important to learn that the history of black people didn't just start with slavery, or with the civil rights movement, or the anti-apartheid movement.

"Black people were a people before that, who contributed positively. They were artists, they were doctors.

"Who would know about the fact that Nubians ruled Egypt for centuries for example? Or that there were black Tudors, or that there were black Romans?"

Ms Mandela continued: "It's all of our history. It's not just the history of black people that belongs to black people alone, it belongs to all of us.

"I just think that we have a personal responsibility to learn.

"For those people who are filmmakers, it's important for them to make films about black figures in history. It's important to create documentaries about black figures in history. It's important to write books about black figures in history.

"This is not just within the remit of historians themselves, it's within all of our remits to talk about these things and to educate ourselves and understand."

Read more: 'Cut war not welfare': Thousands line streets in protest over soaring cost of living

Latest News

See more Latest News

RSPCA warn the number of abandoned animals could increase due to the cost of living crisis

RSPCA warn cost of living crisis could see number of animals abandoned soar
Emergency services have rushed to a bar in London after "part of a building collapsed"

13 people injured after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar
The UK is braced for freezing temperatures, snow and heavy rain

Met Office weather warning: Floods, freezing temperatures and snow flurries forecast

Weather

Nationwide protest organized by The People's Assembly Against Austerity against the cost of living hikes

'Cut war not welfare': Thousands line streets in protest over soaring cost of living
Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal

Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal
Brits have begun flying home from Ukraine as the US warns Russia could invade within days

Putin plots 'false flag' attack on Ukraine as West threatens Russia with 'severe consequences'
People are being urged to be alert for the early signs of a heart attack

Call 999 during early signs of heart attack, NHS urges in new campaign
Kurt Zouma was fined two weeks' wages, £250,000, over the clip

RSPCA says it has received no donation from West Ham after Zouma fined over cat video
David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him

David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him
'My priority is my children': Brit fleeing Ukraine shares pain at leaving home of 30 years

'My priority is my children': Brit fleeing Ukraine shares pain at leaving home of 30 years

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile