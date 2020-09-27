Distraught caller takes aim at anti-lockdown protesters

27 September 2020, 09:38 | Updated: 27 September 2020, 10:47

By Seán Hickey

This caller lost his partner to Covid-19 this year and has been left to care for her twin sons. He tells LBC he cannot believe the lack of empathy of anti-lockdown protesters.

Johnny in Basildon phoned Natasha Devon to tell him of his horror at so many people flouting lockdown rules at an anti-lockdown protest on Saturday.

"What is wrong with these people?" The caller wondered. he told Natasha that he has been directly affected by the pandemic, as his partner passed away from coronavirus, leaving behind her twin sons who Johnny now looks after.

On lockdown regulations, the caller insisted the government are "trying to protect us," and couldn't believe so many people were ignoring the rules.

"I completely understand why people are frustrated," Natasha noted. "What I don't understand is what a protest of this nature is going to solve."

"It's not going to solve anything," the caller insisted.

Anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets on Saturday
Anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets on Saturday. Picture: PA

"The lockdown is there to protect us, it's irrelevant what the Chancellor has done."

Natasha then read out a text which told the pair to "take a chill pill" and not to be concerned by the actions of protesters.

"I'm lost for words," Johnny said. "What can you say to somebody who sends in a text like that."

The caller concluded that people protesting against lockdown measures "can't be thinking straight."

