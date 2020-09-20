Elderly caller's eye-opening suggestions on how UK can recover from pandemic

20 September 2020, 11:46 | Updated: 20 September 2020, 11:54

By Seán Hickey

This elderly caller offered Natasha Devon a few points where the UK can improve in fighting the pandemic so we come out of it 'relatively unscathed.'

Joan phoned in from Maidenhead to insist that "Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings...have got to call a COBRA meeting."

She told Natasha Devon that putting heads together on fighting the pandemic would be better than leaving everything to one institute. "We are a United Kingdom," she said, "not only a government."

The caller went on to point out that after the controversy of the internal markets bill "nobody trusts Boris Johnson," or Dominic Cummings on their own and they should be held to account by other leaders.

Natasha wondered which UK leaders the caller trusted, to which she noted that Nicola Sturgeon has impressed.

"All of them are very frustrated," she admitted, especially when their decision making ability is limited.

The caller told Natasha the UK needs to unite against Covid-19
The caller told Natasha the UK needs to unite against Covid-19. Picture: PA

On a separate topic, Joan told Natasha that people should think further ahead during the pandemic and plan their long term goals "instead of having short term escapes," which ultimately make the situation worse.

She also made the case for introducing universal basic income, noting that "so many people are desperate," in these times and it would save the government millions in the long-term.

Natasha was impressed by the callers points, agreeing that the UK needs to fix those problems in society "if we are to ever leave Covid unscathed."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Swarbrick

Tory MP: Many businesses will 'never reopen' if second national lockdown
Thousands of international nurses are being lined up to help the NHS

Thousands of international nurses 'lined up' to join NHS ahead of second wave
Police made 32 arrests as violent scuffles broke out

Trafalgar Square: 32 arrested after 'hostile and violent' anti-vaxxer protest
Sadiq Khan is said to be urging fresh lockdown measures

Sadiq Khan 'pushing for 10pm pub and restaurant curfew' in London
Businesses are calling for more support as a second wave looms

Businesses warn of wipeout if national lockdown returns

The strict new powers form a 'carrot and stick' approach

Boris Johnson brings in £10,000 fines for failing to self-isolate
St Andrews students have been urged not to leave their residence

St Andrews University students tell of anger over 'voluntary lockdown'
Experts have warned the UK needs to act to stem a second wave

UK coronavirus cases surge by 4,422 hitting four-month high

Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six

Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six
Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

25 days ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

1 month ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile