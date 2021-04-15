'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC

15 April 2021, 20:34 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 20:57

By Sam Sholli

David Cameron's conduct in the Greensill scandal is not "that bad", a caller has told LBC.

Jack in Beaconsfield spoke to LBC's Natasha Devon about David Cameron's conduct after the former PM has come under scrutiny for privately lobbying ministers to win access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for his employer, financier Lex Greensill.

Downing Street has confirmed that an independent investigation will be carried out into David Cameron's efforts to lobby for Greensill Capital.

Jack told Natasha: "I just want to say that I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad.

"Hundreds of thousands of people of influence are employed onto boards of companies exactly for that reason, to exert the influence that they've got."

He later added: "I believe that as long as it goes through the right channels internally and no corners are cut, it's like Nick Clegg going to Facebook.

"He's doing that because of his influence and expertise in some areas, and it's because he can open doors that he's engaged by the company."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Mr Cameron has said that the former Prime Minister intends to respond "positively" to any request to give evidence to any of the inquiries taking place into the Greensill affair.

