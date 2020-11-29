Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'

By Seán Hickey

Natasha Devon stood in support of Meghan Markle's decision to share her experience of miscarriage after this caller accused her of attention seeking.

Caller Brenda told Natasha Devon that "this article that Meghan Markle wrote is over the top, the words she used, it was just a bit of attention seeking."

"She has to draw attention to herself like she's the only one that's had a miscarriage."

Natasha disagreed, arguing that "the reason she's speaking out is to facilitate those conversations," and to raise awareness for those who have suffered miscarriages.

"I find Meghan Markle a very very insecure person," the caller argued, adding that the Duke of Sussex has found himself between a rock and a hard place.

"Harry is in a situation now which is completely foreign."

The caller argued that Meghan Markle speaking out against miscarriage is 'attention seeking'. Picture: PA

The caller argued that the Duchess is "in control" and is controlling Prince Harry.

Natasha clapped back: "When you take away all the gossip and hearsay, I can't see anything that Meghan Markle stands for other than good."

"It seems to me that she just wants everybody's life to be a little bit better," she argued.

"If you come at me with this anti-Meghan sentiment, you had better be match fit."