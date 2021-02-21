'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

21 February 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 21 February 2021, 12:05

By Seán Hickey

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan 'treats people like dirt' and is using her Royal titles to 'social climb,' this caller believes.

James phoned in to Natasha Devon to share his disgust over the sympathy shown by some to the treatment of the Sussexes, following the news that Harry and Meghan will be stripped of royal duties and titles.

"The problem that she has is that the British people have found her out," he began. "She uses people to gain whatever she wants and then she just spits them out."

Natasha quizzed the caller and wondered who Meghan has done this to in the past. He claimed her ex-husband to be sufficient evidence.

He said that this example carries into her treatment of the royals: "She used the royal family to gain what she wants – so she can social climb."

Read More: Meghan 'has been destroyed' by media attacks, treatment of Diana 'repeated itself'

Read More: James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

Natasha took James up on his claims, suggesting that you can "accuse any woman marrying into the royal family of social climbing," before using Kate Middleton as an example.

The caller insisted that the Duchess of Cambridge simply wouldn't do that.

James went on: "She's got an obnoxious attitude to other people," he said, citing her alleged treatment of Kate's servants and making the Duchess cry. "She treats people like dirt."

"She cuts them off once they're no longer of use to her."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir David King spoke to Tom Swarbrick this morning

Sir David King questions why scientific advisers didn’t ‘speak up' to force earlier lockdown in 2020
Surge testing is being carried out in areas across the UK where new variants have been found.

Surge testing in an area of Brentwood, Essex after one case of South Africa variant found
Professor Andrew Haywards has told Swarbrick on Sunday reopening all schools on 8 March would be "reckless".

Opening all schools on 8 March ‘reckless’, NERVTAG scientist tells LBC
A flooded road in Callander, Stirlingshire, flooded after the River Teith burst its banks

Homes evacuated and roads flooded as torrential rain batters parts of UK
Two arrests were made after the incident in Birmingham (file image)

Two teenagers arrested after car stolen with children aged two and four inside
Over two-thirds of people aged between 65 and 69 have had their first Covid-19 vaccine within a week

Two-thirds of people in their late 60s have first Covid jab within a week
The Prime Minister has pledge for every UK adult to be offered a Covid vaccine by July 31

All UK adults to be offered Covid vaccine by July 31, Boris Johnson pledges
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been ordered to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (£8,200) in a defamation case

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fined for defamation
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

24 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

6 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile