'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

By Seán Hickey

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan 'treats people like dirt' and is using her Royal titles to 'social climb,' this caller believes.

James phoned in to Natasha Devon to share his disgust over the sympathy shown by some to the treatment of the Sussexes, following the news that Harry and Meghan will be stripped of royal duties and titles.

"The problem that she has is that the British people have found her out," he began. "She uses people to gain whatever she wants and then she just spits them out."

Natasha quizzed the caller and wondered who Meghan has done this to in the past. He claimed her ex-husband to be sufficient evidence.

He said that this example carries into her treatment of the royals: "She used the royal family to gain what she wants – so she can social climb."

Natasha took James up on his claims, suggesting that you can "accuse any woman marrying into the royal family of social climbing," before using Kate Middleton as an example.

The caller insisted that the Duchess of Cambridge simply wouldn't do that.

James went on: "She's got an obnoxious attitude to other people," he said, citing her alleged treatment of Kate's servants and making the Duchess cry. "She treats people like dirt."

"She cuts them off once they're no longer of use to her."