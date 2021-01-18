Shadow Health Mental Health Minister will back tougher Covid measures if needed

18 January 2021, 11:54

By Sam Sholli

Labour's Shadow Minister for Mental Health Rosena Allin-Khan told LBC that she would support "tougher" Covid measures if needed.

Speaking to LBC's Natasha Devon, the Labour MP also stressed the importance of "making sure that people follow the current lockdown measures".

Dr Allin-Khan added: "But it's also about evaluating things and saying look if there does need to be tougher action to keep our communities safe that has to be the absolute number one priority.

"We've always said that we will work with the Government to make this work for our communities, to make this work to save lives.

"But also we have to acknowledge that the Government did a lot of things far too late and they cannot make the same mistakes continually going forward.

"And if tougher measures are what's needed to save lives then that's what we have to do."

