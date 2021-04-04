Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims

4 April 2021, 11:30

By Seán Hickey

This caller claimed that working-class boys are being left behind from an early age because of a lack of support in schools.

Jo is a teacher and she phoned Natasha Devon from Farnham to share her experience of social mobility, and highlighted the difficulties for working-classes in the UK.

"Until I became middle class, I didn't realise what middle class parents do for their children," she revealed.

The caller explained that it wasn't an issue of ignorance in working-class communities, "they just don't know what they don't know," and people are not offered support.

"They reach a stage where they don't know how to get their working-class child into middle-class professions."

Jo went on to explain that a child's formative years are crucial for their later development and a failure of state in both educating parents and children has left working-class children behind.

Read More: Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance

"They need professionally trained people to help the children," the teacher claimed. She also insisted that "we should have parental advisers in primary schools" to help with social mobility and reduce class sizes to "dedicate time to all children."

Natasha supported the views of the caller, adding that all her recommendations were "super important" to ensure the progression of children in and out of education.

The caller went on to state that "girls are more perceptive of the unwritten rules of life" and this leaves working-class boys in the lurch.

"Schools are absolutely a middle-class environment," she said, claiming it to be unfair that children are judged "on how middle-class their parents were from 0-5."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein claims he has been placed under house arrest

Jordan's Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein claims he has been placed under house arrest
David Davis branded the vaccine passports proposal "nonsense"

Vaccine passports proposal is 'nonsense', David Davis tells LBC
Chief executives from the UK's leading airlines have written to the Prime Minister

Airlines urge Boris Johnson to give them green light for international travel
A decorated vehicle transferring a mummy as part of the parade

Egypt holds parade to celebrate moving 22 royal mummies to new location
Matt Hancock has reportedly been summoned to the High Court on Tuesday

Matt Hancock 'summoned to High Court to justify reopening priorities'
Vaccine passports will be trialled for three football matches at Wembley Stadium

Dates revealed for Britain's first 'vaccine passport' events

Boris Johnson has said Britain can look forward to brighter days ahead in his Easter message

UK can look forward to 'brighter days ahead', PM says in Easter message
Downing Street has unveiled plans for a "traffic light" system for foreign travel as restrictions ease.

'Traffic light' system for holidays abroad unveiled - but 'don't book this summer'
Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile