Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told

By Alice Bourne

Fundraiser Shane Yerrell explains to Nick Ferrari how he discovered Eleanor Williams lied about being raped and groomed and is now 'fighting' to get the £22,000 back from her mother.

Shane Yerrell, Founder of 'Through the Fight Foundation', a fundraising charity, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that he is now trying to claim back £22,000 pounds that he raised following the false rape and grooming allegations of Eleanor Williams' that are now sat in her mother's bank account.

This comes after Williams was jailed for over eight years for falsely claiming she was raped by multiple men and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang.

The fundraiser told Nick that two charities were contracted to receive the money he raised, these charities, the "Maggie Oliver Foundation" and "Women Community Matters" had since "both declined to accept the money because it was made of the back of Ellies lies."

Mr Yerrell now wants to "donate that money to two other charities" but is having to "fight to get that money back" as it now sits with "Ellies mum Allison."

When asked by Nick whether Allison has "indicated she is going to return it?" Mr Yerrell flatly answered "no".

The fundraiser then said that Eleanor Williams' mother had "been fighting with me, putting me off, stalling me" which he said, "is frustrating because I put a lot of time into it, a lot of sympathy, 100 thousand people were following the justice for Ellie group, there were rallies across Barrow". He added, "when I raise money for someone I put my heart and sole into it and I was lied to."

The sentencing hearing heard that Eleanor Williams' allegations had caused three falsely accused men to try and take their own lives over three years after being targeted by the public.

The first inclination that Eleanor Williams might have been lying about being raped and groomed occurred to Mr Yerrell when he was contacted on Facebook by "clear fake profiles" which sent him messages "saying she was lying." Then whilst on his honeymoon in 2022, these accounts again contacted him with a newspaper article containing a court transcript.

The fundraiser said he found it "hard to believe she would do all that to herself... it was very hard to accept"

