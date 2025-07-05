A new 'Labour' party, Nigel Farage, and shoplifting | LBC's best callers of the week

By LBC

Catch up on LBC's top callers of the week.

00:00 - During a phone-in, Nigel Farage tells caller Dan not to vote for him, after the caller accused him of inciting race riots.

01:45 - Caller Shivran tells Ben Kentish that Keir Starmer and Liz Truss are 'the same'.

05:47 - James O'Brien hears from caller Gracie about shoplifting.

08:32 - Tom Swarbrick tells caller Jo that people are being 'ungrateful' in the 'glorious' heatwave.

10:44 - Caller Rez debates with Nick Ferrari on the money ‘wasted’ by successive governments on immigration.

14:50 - Caller Brian 'would worry' about Trump if he started crying, after the Chancellor's tears.