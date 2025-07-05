A new 'Labour' party, Nigel Farage, and shoplifting | LBC's best callers of the week

5 July 2025, 07:40

A new 'Labour' party, Nigel Farage, and shoplifting | LBC's best callers of the week

LBC

By LBC

Catch up on LBC's top callers of the week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

00:00 - During a phone-in, Nigel Farage tells caller Dan not to vote for him, after the caller accused him of inciting race riots.

01:45 - Caller Shivran tells Ben Kentish that Keir Starmer and Liz Truss are 'the same'.

05:47 - James O'Brien hears from caller Gracie about shoplifting.

08:32 - Tom Swarbrick tells caller Jo that people are being 'ungrateful' in the 'glorious' heatwave.

10:44 - Caller Rez debates with Nick Ferrari on the money ‘wasted’ by successive governments on immigration.

14:50 - Caller Brian 'would worry' about Trump if he started crying, after the Chancellor's tears.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

"What's the risk?" LBC caller Steve wants to give a new party a chance

"What's the risk?" LBC caller Steve wants to give a new party a chance

Nigel Farage takes your calls

Nigel Farage takes your calls with Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari caller

Caller Mark says the government has ‘destroyed’ the Labour Party

Caller Comp

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

Nick Ferrari callers debate

Nick Ferrari callers go head-to-head over pro-Palestine protests

Nick Ferrari caller

Caller Martyn says the UK needs a ‘Trump-style figure’ in power

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed a vote on 'progressive' welfare reforms will take place on Tuesday.

Nick Ferrari struggles to keep a lid on the conversation with caller Craig about benefit claimants

Call the Commissioner

Call The Commissioner with Sir Mark Rowley

Nick Ferrari and caller Eve

Nick Ferrari and caller Eve go back and forth over the Middle East conflict

LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of PIP benefit cuts

LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of disability benefit cuts

'Iran has a democratic candidate, unlike Iraq...'

Iraqi caller explains why Iran-Iraq comparisons fall short

It's not fair

Nick Ferrari loses his patience with caller over ‘non-dom’ tax scheme

Caller Som has a warning from the past as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates.

Caller Som has a warning from history as Israel and Iran conflict escalates

LBC callers react to Israel’s ‘risky’ strike on Iran

LBC callers react to Israel’s ‘risky’ strike on Iran

Caller in Israel warns against Iran becoming a nuclear-armed state

Caller in Israel warns against Iran becoming a nuclear-armed state

Caller points out that Israel denied entry to Labour MPs as UK comes under fire for new sanctions

Caller points out that Israel denied entry to Labour MPs as UK comes under fire for new sanctions

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' as Israeli President labels 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’.

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' says President, labelling 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’
Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'

Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage joins farmers and their tractors at Belmont Farm in north London

Farage urges farmers to 'keep the pressure up' as tractor protest hits Westminster over Labour’s ‘family farm tax’
Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

Parish councillor resigns after being accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet cat

Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

‘It made me feel physically sick’: Cat owner’s fury at parish councillor accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet
Nick Ferrari Reflects on an Unforgettable Journey to Auschwitz-Birkenau with Holocaust Survivor Arek Hersh

Nick Ferrari reflects on an unforgettable journey to Auschwitz-Birkenau with Holocaust survivor Arek Hersh

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

1 month ago

Iain Dale hears from caller Louise as as a Scottish bill is lodged to ban the buying of sex.

LBC caller shares her thoughts on criminalising the sex industry

1 month ago

Iain Dale caller

LBC caller claims not to be a Putin apologist, but 'sounds like one'

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer Makes Final Push For Labour Support In Midlands

'Our absolute lifeline': Starmer issues 'very special thank you' to health workers as NHS celebrates 77th anniversary
"The Surfer" Premiere

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, who starred in Fantastic Four and Nip/Tuck, dies aged 56

Kanye West has been banned from Australia

All the countries to have banned Kanye West

Aaron Ramsey is presented in Mexico City for his new club UNAM Pumas

Is Aaron Ramsey's move to Mexico the most unusual ever?

Emma Raducanu has been knocked-out of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon after thrilling defeat to world number one Aryna Sabalenka
Oasis Live '25 Tour - Opening Night

'Mad for it': Gallagher brothers hand-in-hand as Oasis back together at triumphant reunion concert
Chelsea and Aston Villa fined for breaches of UEFA’s financial rules. Picture: Alamy

Chelsea and Aston Villa hit with staggering fines for breaching UEFA’s financial rules

Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his match against Mattia Bellucci on day five of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Last British man standing Cameron Norrie reaches fourth round at Wimbledon

x

A shameful week for America’s institutions – and for democracy itself, writes Simon Marks

Liam and Noel Gallagher

Oasis are back — and this isn’t just nostalgia, it’s a cultural reckoning