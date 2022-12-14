Nick Ferrari hits back at caller's claim that accepting migrants is a ‘lefty love affair’

By Hannah Holland

James in Tower Hamlets told Nick Ferrari that the UK is "full up" and "we should just not take any more" migrants after the PM announced new plans to tackle immigration.

It comes after Rishi Sunak unveiled a new five-point plan to tackle illegal immigration in an effort to clear the backlog of asylum cases by the end of next year.

James responded to the plan, admitting it gave him “a little bit of confidence” since the Tory government “seem to be trying to address the issue”.

James then took aim at those who believe that “we can just take in any number of people”, branding this a “lefty love affair”.

He continued: “We’re full up! We should just not take any more!”

After Nick posed that the country was “built on providing asylum and safe passage for people who need it”, James stated that “maybe it was but now we are full”, claiming that “public infrastructure” is “collapsing around us”.

“We simply can’t afford to keep doing this”, he added.

James’ claims continued as he argued that the civil service “don’t do what the government want” because they are all “Labour Party activists”.

