Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

By Seán Hickey

The failure of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier off the coast of Portsmouth is 'not at all what we would wish', the head of the Navy tells Nick Ferrari.

The HMS Prince of Wales was due to embark on a "landmark" mission to America over the weekend after the departure date was pushed back from August 26 due to a technical issue.

The aircraft carrier suspended its trip on August 29 following a mechanical problem, with the Royal Navy remaining tight-lipped as to what the issue was.

"This is not at all what we would wish", Admiral Sir Ben Key told Nick Ferrari.

The First Sea Lord told LBC: "It's extremely unfortunate, it's very disappointing and it's one of those things that's clearly going to allow people to speculate."

He promised Nick the public will be informed of the issue "once we have resolved exactly what the problem is."

"How embarrassing is this?" Nick wondered, holding back laughter.

"It's not what I would wish, but random mechanical failure occurs" replied Sir Ben.

He assured Nick that "this is something where we just need to take our time" to establish and rectify the issue.

"It's an unprecedented thing."