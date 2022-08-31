Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

31 August 2022, 09:48

By Seán Hickey

The failure of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier off the coast of Portsmouth is 'not at all what we would wish', the head of the Navy tells Nick Ferrari.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The HMS Prince of Wales was due to embark on a "landmark" mission to America over the weekend after the departure date was pushed back from August 26 due to a technical issue.

The aircraft carrier suspended its trip on August 29 following a mechanical problem, with the Royal Navy remaining tight-lipped as to what the issue was.

Read more: HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast shortly after departing on 'landmark mission' to US

"This is not at all what we would wish", Admiral Sir Ben Key told Nick Ferrari.

The First Sea Lord told LBC: "It's extremely unfortunate, it's very disappointing and it's one of those things that's clearly going to allow people to speculate."

He promised Nick the public will be informed of the issue "once we have resolved exactly what the problem is."

Read more: Two pilots suspended after having a fight in the cockpit while in mid-air

"How embarrassing is this?" Nick wondered, holding back laughter.

Read more: World leaders hail Mikhail Gorbachev's 'courage and integrity' after death aged 91

Read more: Female police officer sexually assaulted by 'numerous males' during Notting Hill carnival, Met Fed boss confirms

"It's not what I would wish, but random mechanical failure occurs" replied Sir Ben.

He assured Nick that "this is something where we just need to take our time" to establish and rectify the issue.

"It's an unprecedented thing."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Dying doesn't have to be dim, Kelly told LBC

Kelly Says: Dying Doesn't Have To Be Dim

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Broadband Minister suffers broadband failure during interview about broadband improvements

Nick Ferrari rebuked the minister

Nick Ferrari slams minister over 'shameful' need for warm banks

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Twenty-six million Brits to be jabbed with dual strain Covid booster which 'broadens immunity'

Brandon Lewis

Boris Johnson still working and takes ‘red boxes’ on holiday, says Brandon Lewis

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

LBC's Reporter Charlotte Lynch took a dip off the Cornish Coast

Nick Ferrari's 'swimming in shark infested waters' reporter challenge

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

14 days ago

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

15 days ago

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

27 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brit mum struck by lightning in Croatia in a coma and will be airlifted to UK

British mum struck by lightning in Croatia is in a coma will be airlifted to UK

The Queen will take Boris Johnson's resignation at Balmoral

Queen will stay at Balmoral and not return to London to appoint new Prime Minister amid mobility issues
Boris Johnson hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime' and defends police against 'too woke' claims

Boris Johnson shuts down claims police are 'too woke' as he hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime'
Shamima Begum and her two friends were smuggled into Syria.

Shamima Begum was 'smuggled into Syria by Canadian spy'

Three images of men have been released by police

Have-a-go hero chases down watch thieves to give owner back his timepiece after late night assault
Fastest food price rises since August 2008, fuelling 22% inflation fears

Fastest food price rises for 14 years fuel 22% inflation fears

A female officer was sexually assaulted at the Notting Hill carnival

Two female police officers sexually assaulted during Notting Hill carnival

Another rail strike is on the way at the end of September

Fresh rail strike called for September as union demands improvement on 'insulting' 2% pay rise offer
The Government should ensure forces get back to basics and ensure crime-fighting is tackled over fighting crime

Get police back to basics and make it clear they must focus on crime-fighting over 'woke' causes, Govt told
A grandson of Nelson Mandela has criticised Meghan Markle's comparison of her wedding to his release from jail

Mandela's grandson slaps down Meghan Markle's comparison of her wedding to South African leader's release from jail