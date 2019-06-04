Andrea Leadsom Admits Up To £12bn Has ALREADY Been Spent On HS2

The Tory leadership candidate told LBC a "significant amount" of work had been done to deliver HS2, adding that "as much as £12bn" has been spent on the infrastructure project.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Andrea Leadsom said she was "very concerned" about HS2 when it was 'first talked about' in 2009.

But the Conservative leadership hopeful said an 'urgent review' was necessary to establish whether the project should be scrapped.

"A huge amount of money has been spent on it," she said. "There has already been a significant amount of work done to deliver it.

"And what you have to do, with the view to value for taxpayers money, is not simply write off billions of pounds if you feel we've reached a tipping point where it's important to go ahead."

Conservative leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But when Nick asked how deep into the £56bn the project is, the former leader of the House of Commons revealed it could be "as much as £12bn".

"It could be as much as 12bn already, and that's why I'd want to do an urgent review," she said.

Watch above.