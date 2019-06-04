Andrea Leadsom Admits Up To £12bn Has ALREADY Been Spent On HS2

4 June 2019, 10:57

The Tory leadership candidate told LBC a "significant amount" of work had been done to deliver HS2, adding that "as much as £12bn" has been spent on the infrastructure project.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Andrea Leadsom said she was "very concerned" about HS2 when it was 'first talked about' in 2009.

But the Conservative leadership hopeful said an 'urgent review' was necessary to establish whether the project should be scrapped.

"A huge amount of money has been spent on it," she said. "There has already been a significant amount of work done to deliver it.

"And what you have to do, with the view to value for taxpayers money, is not simply write off billions of pounds if you feel we've reached a tipping point where it's important to go ahead."

Conservative leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom in the LBC studio
Conservative leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But when Nick asked how deep into the £56bn the project is, the former leader of the House of Commons revealed it could be "as much as £12bn".

"It could be as much as 12bn already, and that's why I'd want to do an urgent review," she said.

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Conservative Leadership candidates

LBC To Host Hour-Long Phone-Ins With Conservative Leadership Candidates

1 day ago

Iain Dale on LBC

Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Watch Again

6 days ago

Michael Brown was in a furious row with Layla Moran

Brexit Party Member "Foaming At The Mouth" Over Lib Dem Remain Claim

8 days ago

LBC Latest

The Brexit Party leader takes your calls.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Chris Grayling announces HS2

1722 Committee: Adriana - HS2 And Sacking Under-Performing Ministers

London Bridge inquests: Attacker's relative's warning was not passed to investigators
The moment a Trump supporter gets milkshaked by anti-Trump protests in central London

Violence Breaks Out In Anti-Trump Protests As Crowd Confront Trump Supporters

Australia shooting: Suspect in custody after four people killed at Darwin motel

Six Change UK MPs quit party months after its creation