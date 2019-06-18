Andrea Leadsom Backs Boris Johnson For Prime Minister - Exclusive

18 June 2019, 08:25 | Updated: 18 June 2019, 08:37

Former Conservative leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom has told LBC she is backing Boris Johnson to be the next Prime Minister.

Ms Leadsom, who was Leader of the House under Theresa May, said she believes the former Foreign Secretary is the man best placed to deliver Brexit and bring the Conservatives back together.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she said: "I'm going to be backing Boris Johnson for the next Prime Minister.

"Essentially, there's two key reasons. One is I think he is the best placed to get us out of the EU at the end of October. His view and mine are closely aligned there.

Andrea Leadsom is backing Boris Johnson
Andrea Leadsom is backing Boris Johnson. Picture: PA / LBC

"Secondly, I do believe he is an election winner. He is someone who can bring the country and the party back together and take us forward in a positive way.

"And the third thing which is more nuanced really is that he and I share a scepticism about the HS2 project on the grounds of value for money.

"But he, at the same time, has a big commitment to improving infrastructure in the country to a pro-business agenda that will really get our ecomony to be motoring, which is essential in a post-Brexit world."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dominic Raab hit out at "rambling" Rory Stewart

"Rambling" And "Ludicrous": Dominic Raab Hits Out At Rory Stewart

2 hours ago

Dominic Raab was speaking to LBC.

Dominic Raab Tells LBC It's "Not True" He Is Keen On Proroguing Parliament

15 hours ago

Dominic Raab will take your calls

Iain Dale Interviews The Tory Leadership Candidates - Dominic Raab

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

The terrifying moment a flight attendant was thrown into the air during extreme turbulence

Dramatic Moment Flight Attendant Sent Crashing Into Ceiling By Violent Turbulence
Tom Watson

Tom Watson Hits Back At Ian Lavery's Criticism Of Second Referendum Stance

Man who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage pleads guilty to assault and criminal damage

Kell Brook rejects rumours he will retire from boxing