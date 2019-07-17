Andrea Leadsom Hints At What Boris Johnson's Plan For No-Deal Brexit Could Be

Andrea Leadsom hinted at how Boris Johnson may take the UK out of the European Union without a deal by timing the start of his new government.

A report today suggested that the favourite to be the next Prime Minister is considering a plan to suspend parliament for the final two weeks of October.

That would mean MPs would be unable to block a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Ms Leadsom said: "I do not think that prorogation is a tactic that any Prime Minister would employ.

"But there are different aspects to this. Prorogation can take place in the event a General Election is called, or a decision to prorogue at the end of a session. All of these things are very well-established parliamentary procedures.

"Boris is quite clear we are going to leave the EU, we're going to re-unite the country, then we're going to defeat Jeremy Corbyn in that order. We need to get on with it."

Did Andrea Leadsom hint at Boris Johnson's Brexit plan? Picture: PA / LBC

Theo Usherwood explained what this might mean. He said: "It looks something like a plan from Leadsom.

"On the week commencing 14th October, Boris Johnson suspends Parliament, following the longest session since World War II.

"On 31st October, the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

"Then, in the week of 4th November, it is clear that Boris won't be able to pass a Queen's Speech. And so he calls a General Election, having delivered Brexit."