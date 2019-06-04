Andrea Leadsom Grilled By LBC Listeners: Watch In Full

Andrea Leadsom is the latest candidate to be the next Conservative leader who is facing a grilling from LBC listeners.

The former Leader of the House was second to Theresa May in the last leadership contest and is one of 13 candidates standing this time around, hoping to be the next Prime Minister.

She faces questions from Nick Ferrari and LBC listeners. Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question.

Watch it live here from 9am.