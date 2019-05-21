Andrea Leadsom "Preparing" For Conservative Leadership Bid

21 May 2019, 09:30 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 09:47

Andrea Leadsom tells LBC she is "preparing" to announce her candidacy for Tory leadership, but will "continue to support" the Prime Minister until she resigns.

The Leader of the House of Commons told Nick Ferrari that she will make an announcement on running for leadership of the Conservative Party when Theresa May decides she is standing down.

"I don't want to be a distraction," Ms Leadsom said.

"I'm actively considering, I'm preparing it, but really importantly in the meantime I continue to support the Prime Minister in getting Brexit through."

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom told LBC is "preparing" to run for Tory leadership
Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom told LBC is "preparing" to run for Tory leadership. Picture: Getty

Her comments come as Prime Minister Theresa May said she will announce the timetable for her departure after another vote on her Brexit deal in Parliament.

The legislation to ratify the Prime Minister's deal in UK law will face its second reading next month, but several MPs have said they will not vote for it.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis told LBC he will not vote for the deal and some Labour and Lib Dem Remainers said they will not vote for any agreement that does not include a second referendum.

Ms Leadsom told Nick: "The Prime Minister is working very hard to get Brexit across the line and I want to support her to do that from within government.

"I've always been clear; if you want to get Brexit through you have to stay in government and do that, and that's what I'm doing."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

EU Election Results Live

Election Night Live: European Election Results As They Happen - Sunday From 10pm

3 hours ago

Iain Dale welcomed Matthew Goodwin on to his News Panel

Brexit Party Will Take Seats From Tories AND Labour, Says Expert

8 hours ago

Mr Blair was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Iain Dale: Interview With Tony Blair - Watch In Full

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

The Prime Minister has outlined her "new deal" Brexit plan.

Prime Minister Lays Out "New Deal" Brexit Plans

The headteacher at a primary school says protesters have turned "toxic" and "inflammatory"

Primary School Protesters "Whipping Up A Frenzy" Against Head Teacher Over LGBT Book

'Full of Remainers': Nigel Farage slams Electoral Commission as it looks into Brexit Party funding
The claw end of the hammer was embedded in the helmet.

Biker Left With Hammer Stuck In Helmet After Vicious Robbery Attempt

Police in Spain seize record crystal meth haul during raids

The Labour MP was speaking to James O'Brien.

Jess Phillips Brands Anti-LGBT Lesson Protester A "Chancer"