Andrea Leadsom "Preparing" For Conservative Leadership Bid

Andrea Leadsom tells LBC she is "preparing" to announce her candidacy for Tory leadership, but will "continue to support" the Prime Minister until she resigns.

The Leader of the House of Commons told Nick Ferrari that she will make an announcement on running for leadership of the Conservative Party when Theresa May decides she is standing down.

"I don't want to be a distraction," Ms Leadsom said.

"I'm actively considering, I'm preparing it, but really importantly in the meantime I continue to support the Prime Minister in getting Brexit through."

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom told LBC is "preparing" to run for Tory leadership. Picture: Getty

Her comments come as Prime Minister Theresa May said she will announce the timetable for her departure after another vote on her Brexit deal in Parliament.

The legislation to ratify the Prime Minister's deal in UK law will face its second reading next month, but several MPs have said they will not vote for it.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis told LBC he will not vote for the deal and some Labour and Lib Dem Remainers said they will not vote for any agreement that does not include a second referendum.

Ms Leadsom told Nick: "The Prime Minister is working very hard to get Brexit across the line and I want to support her to do that from within government.

"I've always been clear; if you want to get Brexit through you have to stay in government and do that, and that's what I'm doing."