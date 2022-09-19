Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Marr has said he's sure the Queen would have loved the Archbishop of Canterbury's "very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon" at the Queen's funeral.

In his sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: "The pattern for many leaders is to be exalted in life and forgotten after death. The pattern for all who serve God - famous or obscure, respected or ignored - is that death is the door to glory.

"Her Late Majesty famously declared in a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the Nation and Commonwealth.

"Rarely has such a promise been so well kept! Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen."

Andrew began by mentioning that "people talk about the modern Church of England being a bit wet and namby-pamby".

However, he then said: "This was a proper full-throated Christian sermon from the Archbishop, pulling no punches - particularly when he starts off by saying that most of the people at the top...are adulated in their life and then immediately forgotten when they're gone but only Christians are going to the gates of glory.

"It was a very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon of a kind I'm sure the Queen would have loved."

